GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A West Michigan organization that fights childhood hunger has announced a new fundraising campaign for a new headquarters.

Kids Food Basket is hoping to raise $6 million to expand its services to nearly 15,000 kids in West Michigan who struggle with hunger.  Currently, Kids Food Basket serves about 6,100 kids.

