Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda push for state minimum wage increase in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Two movie legends made a stop in Kalamazoo on Tuesday to campaign for a cause that is dear to their hearts.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda want to increase Michigan's minimum wage, and they're reaching out for public help to get it on the ballot for the next midterm election.

There was a packed house on Tuesday to watch the two stars speak at Kalamazoo College.

Tomlin delivered a brief monologue about her early days when she was a waitress and making no money. Now, decades later she's advocating to raise the minimum wage in her home state, bringing along her friend and Grace & Frankie co-star Jane Fonda to fight for it as well.

Together, the two are promoting the One Fair Wage initiative that will gradually increase the minimum wage from $8.90 an hour to $12 dollars an hour by 2022. The lower minimum wage for tipped employees would eventually equal the regular minimum wage, too.

They're looking to get 350,000 signatures to get it on the 2018 November elections.

According to the One Fair Wage organization, 400,000 Michiganders make less than the minimum wage, and whose who work for tips make $3.38 an hour.

Fonda and Tomlin are scheduled to stop in Ann Arbor on Thursday. They'll be in Michigan all week promoting the initiative, which has already gone into effect in seven states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report