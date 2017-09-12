Male, female arrested for allegedly assaulting man with knife

Posted 3:24 AM, September 12, 2017

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Two people have been arrested in connection with an incident where a person was assaulted with a knife near the area of Jefferson Street and Paris Street in Dowagiac.

On Septemeber 8, a man arrived at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds from an alleged assault.

Following an investigation, police located a male and female suspects related to the incident.  According to officials, they believe a drug deal may have been a reason the incident occurred.

The male and female were both arrested and set to be arraigned in Cass County.

