Michigan AG Schuette announces run for governor

Posted 6:37 PM, September 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:38PM, September 12, 2017

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has launched his gubernatorial campaign, entering as the Republican front-runner by promising to be a “jobs governor” who will cut income taxes and high auto premiums and not accept that Michigan’s best economic days are in the past.

Schuette made the announcement Tuesday night at his annual barbeque in Midland. He is calling for lowering the state income tax and high auto insurance rates, and says Michigan cannot afford to return to Democratic leadership.

Schuette will be considered the front-runner in the Republican primary. Dr. Jim Hines and state Sen. Patrick Colbeck are the main Republicans running so far, though Lt. Gov. Brian Calley is weighing a bid.

Republican Gov. Rick Snyder can’t run again under term limits.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment