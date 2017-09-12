Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s swarming bugs pestering people in Michigan and beyond!

They’re creating quite a buzz on social media, people in Kent and Ottawa Counties were pointing out the annoyance on Facebook on Monday.

Many labeled them as flying ants in places like Kalamazoo, Allegan, Greenville, Jenison and Allendale among other locations.

There have also been similar reports in Detroit as well as Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

2. There’s a rare steam engine from the early 20th century going on the auction block in Allegan County.

The 100-year-old engine is part of an online auction at OrbitBid.com.

There are other collectibles up for sale too, including a 1931 Chevy Coupe, a 1927 GMC 2-ton truck, and a 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee Tractor.

People can also bid on vintage gas engines, steam whistles, shop tools and more.

The auction is now open and closes at 6 p.m.

3. Iconic musician Bob Dylan is making his way to West Michigan.

The Nobel Prize winner is scheduled to play at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids in October 28.

The arena announced the news on Monday.

Presale tickets will be available starting Thursday, and then they’ll go on sale to the public on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

Dylan will also perform in Detroit at the Fox Theatre on November 1.

4. Coffee may be harder to come by in the future. Researchers say global warming could cut coffee growing areas in Latin America by as much as 88 percent by 2050.

They’re basing their predictions on a rise in global temperatures by 2.6 degrees Celsius by that year.

While nearly 200 countries pledged to keep temps below this mark under the Paris Agreement, some believe this target will not be met.

5. Would you pay $1,000 for a cell phone? The all new iPhone X could cost that much.

Apple is expected to announce a major redesign to its iPhones and technology.

The iPhone X is one of three new phones that will be announced. This comes as the company celebrates the 10th anniversary of the phone.

Apple is also expected to unveil face ID technology, which could replace fingerprint ID. There also may be updates to the camera and new emojis.