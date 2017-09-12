Reactor at Cook Nuclear Plant being shut down for refueling

Posted 9:09 AM, September 12, 2017, by

Photo from the Cook Nuclear Plant Facebook page

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (AP) — A nuclear reactor in southwestern Michigan is being shut down for refueling and maintenance.

The Herald-Palladium of St. Joseph reports Cook Nuclear Plant’s Unit 1 reactor will be shut down Wednesday. Power to Unit 1 was reduced to 50 percent on Sunday for equipment testing prior to the outage. The plant’s Unit 2 remains at 100 percent power.

The newspaper says the outage will be extended so plant workers can do inspections and replacements of bolts that support internal components of the reactor vessel.

About 1,000 contracted workers will supplement the regular 1,200-person plant staff. Work is expected to be completed by year’s end. Indiana Michigan Power runs the plant, which is located along Lake Michigan in Berrien County’s Lake Township, near Bridgman.

