Several people arrested after police recover stolen property and drugs

Posted 11:22 AM, September 12, 2017, by

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — Police say seven people were arrested after stolen property, drugs and weapons were recovered from a home in Cass County.

It happened on Monday around 11 a.m. in the 67,000 block of Hess Road in Jefferson Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, crimes were committed in both  Michigan and Indiana. Police reportedly found firearms, marijuana, meth and stolen property during the search.

Five women and two men were arrested. Police have not identified them yet.

If you have any information, call  1-800-462-9328.

