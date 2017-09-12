Sparta company sends truckload of apples to Houston

SPARTA, Mich. – More than 40,000 pounds of West Michigan apples are headed to Houston to help feed people in shelters following Hurricane Harvey.

The “All Fresh Apples” of Sparta sent a truckload of Sweet Tango apples Tuesday.

Staff said they wanted to do more than just send a check to help out and wanted to help feed people that don’t have many resources right now.

The truck is expected to arrive within four days.  The company is working with an organization in Houston to distribute the apples through the devastated areas.

 

