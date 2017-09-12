× Trial for man accussed of drugging children for sex set for Tuesday

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man accused of drugging children before having sex with them is set to appear in court Tuesday in Calhoun County.

William Wolter, 42, was originally arraigned in December of 2016 but according to Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton, the department first started hearing allegations against Wolter in August 2016.

The Sherriff told FOX 17 that Wolter allegedly gave sisters, ages 12 and 15, alcohol or drugs before having sex with them. Some the incidents occurred in Wolter’s home in Homer.

Wolter is facing two counts of first-degree sexual conduct.

This is a developing story.