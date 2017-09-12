Two suspects arrested after police track, find stolen firearms

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — After two months of investigating police located two suspects related to a suspicious situation where multiple stolen firearms were recovered in Dowagiac.

According to police, a male, 30, and a female, 38, were taken into custody near State Street for allegedly stealing firearms from a residence in the Keeler area of Van Buren County.

During the arrest, police also located marijuana, Oxycontin, suspected methamphetamine and reported that some of the substances were packaged for sale.

The male and female suspects are being held at the Cass County Jail and are facing charges for conspiracy to receive and conceal stolen firearms and for the possession of multiple controlled substances.