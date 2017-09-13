Addicted to sweets? Switch to this tasty, sugar-free, cavity-fighting alternative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chocolates, caramels and lollipops are all really tasty, but they're also some of the worst foods to put into your body, especially your teeth. But what if there were a better alternative so you don't have to give up sweets to be healthy and keep your nice smile?

There's no need to suffer and stop eating sweets for the sake of health, that candy does exist thanks to local dentist Dr. John Bruinsma and his wife Debra, a dental hygienist. They spent years researching and developing a candy that was good for your teeth, and tastes good too, called Dr. John's Candies.

Todd went to their factory located in White Pigeon, Michigan, to see the process of how their candy is made, and the secret to what makes the candy good for your mouth and taste buds.

Dr. John's Candies make all kinds of sweets like chocolate, caramel, taffy, lollipops and more that have no sugar and made with all natural ingredients.

So what makes these candies taste so sweet, but don't cause cavities? The secret ingredient is xylitol, a natural sweetener that is derived from bark of a birch tree or from corn. Along with being an artificial sweetener, dental research shows that xylitol can prevent cavities if ingested every day.

Some of the candies contain probiotics, and fiber as well as being soy-free, gluten-free, and nut-free.

Dr. John's Candies can be purchased in West Michigan at Harvest Health, Peter's Gourmet Market and Koeze. They are also available on Amazon.

For more information, visit drjohns.com