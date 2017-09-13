Bakita and Book Week 4

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- This week the guys are reacting to East Grand Rapids' stunning win over Lowell and a look ahead to week 4 including the game of the week between Zeeland East and Holland and the Blitz Battle where Oakridge visits Whitehall.
Here is how the votes went for this week's Blitz Poll:
Bret Bakita
1 Muskegon
2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
3 Mona Shores
4 East Kentwood
5 East Grand Rapids
6 Lowell
7 Forest Hills Central
8 Grand Rapids Christian
9 Zeeland East
10 Kelloggsville
Jason Hutton
1 Muskegon
2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
3 Mona Shores
4 East Grand Rapids
5 Lowell
6 Rockford
7 East Kentwood
8 Forest Hills Central
9 Zeeland East
10 West Catholic
Chris Gorski
1 Muskegon
2 Mona Shores
3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
4 East Grand Rapids
5 Lowell
6 Zeeland East
7 Forest Hills Central
8 East Kentwood
9 West Catholic
10 Muskegon Catholic Central
Snooze2you
1 Muskegon
2 Mona Shores
3 East Grand Rapids
4 East Kentwood
5 Lowell
6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7 Forest Hills Central
8 Byron Center
9 Grand Rapids Christian
10 Zeeland East
Kyle Mills
1 Muskegon
2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central
3 Mona Shores
4 East Kentwood
5 East Grand Rapids
6 Zeeland East
7 Lowell
8 Forest Hills Central
9 West Catholic
10 Grand Rapids Christian