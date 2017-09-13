Bakita and Book Week 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- This week the guys are reacting to East Grand Rapids' stunning win over Lowell and a look ahead to week 4 including the game of the week between Zeeland East and Holland and the Blitz Battle where Oakridge visits Whitehall.

Here is how the votes went for this week's Blitz Poll:

Bret Bakita

1 Muskegon

2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3 Mona Shores

4 East Kentwood

5 East Grand Rapids

6 Lowell

7 Forest Hills Central

8 Grand Rapids Christian

9 Zeeland East

10 Kelloggsville

Jason Hutton

1 Muskegon

2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3 Mona Shores

4 East Grand Rapids

5 Lowell

6 Rockford

7 East Kentwood

8 Forest Hills Central

9 Zeeland East

10 West Catholic

Chris Gorski

1 Muskegon

2 Mona Shores

3 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

4 East Grand Rapids

5 Lowell

6 Zeeland East

7 Forest Hills Central

8 East Kentwood

9 West Catholic

10 Muskegon Catholic Central

Snooze2you

1 Muskegon

2 Mona Shores

3 East Grand Rapids

4 East Kentwood

5 Lowell

6 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

7 Forest Hills Central

8 Byron Center

9 Grand Rapids Christian

10 Zeeland East

Kyle Mills

1 Muskegon

2 Grand Rapids Catholic Central

3 Mona Shores

4 East Kentwood

5 East Grand Rapids

6 Zeeland East

7 Lowell

8 Forest Hills Central

9 West Catholic

10 Grand Rapids Christian