City of Grand Rapids releases tapes in DUI incident with former prosecutor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids has released phone recordings between police officers who investigated a crash involving a former Kent County Prosecutor.

The crash happened in November of 2016 and involved Josh Kuiper, who was driving the wrong way down a one-way street in the city. The phone calls involved Officer Adam Ickes, who responded to the crash, and Sgt. Thomas Warwick and Lt. Matthew Janiskee back at the police station. The officers were accused of letting Kuiper go, even though he was apparently intoxicated and another man was injured in the crash.

Phone calls and radio traffic from the night of the crash were already released. In the calls, Janiskee tells Ickes to call “3407”, which is a phone line for unrecorded calls. Police say that the line is usually used for sensitive information, like the names of victims. However, the line is recorded, and the Court of Appeals has ruled on a lawsuit that the recordings should be released to the public under the Freedom of Information Act.

In the recordings, the three officers are heard laughing about the situation, and then discussing how much and what paperwork would need to be done in the incident. You can listen to the five calls here. Note: there is some strong language in the calls. The calls are all .wav files.

Janiskee was fired from the department and is suing the Grand Rapids Police for privacy issues regarding the tapes. Warwick was demoted and suspended for 160 hours. Ickes was suspended for 160 hours.

City Manager Greg Sundstrom says the city is abiding by the state Court of Appeals order to release the tapes. They say they waited for the court to weigh in on the release.