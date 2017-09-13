City of Grand Rapids releases tapes in DUI incident with former prosecutor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids has released phone recordings between police officers who investigated a crash involving a former Kent County Prosecutor.
The crash happened in November of 2016 and involved Josh Kuiper, who was driving the wrong way down a one-way street in the city. The phone calls involved Officer Adam Ickes, who responded to the crash, and Sgt. Thomas Warwick and Lt. Matthew Janiskee back at the police station. The officers were accused of letting Kuiper go, even though he was apparently intoxicated and another man was injured in the crash.
Phone calls and radio traffic from the night of the crash were already released. In the calls, Janiskee tells Ickes to call “3407”, which is a phone line for unrecorded calls. Police say that the line is usually used for sensitive information, like the names of victims. However, the line is recorded, and the Court of Appeals has ruled on a lawsuit that the recordings should be released to the public under the Freedom of Information Act.
In the recordings, the three officers are heard laughing about the situation, and then discussing how much and what paperwork would need to be done in the incident. You can listen to the five calls here. Note: there is some strong language in the calls. The calls are all .wav files.
Call #1 – Ickes to Janiskee and Warwick
Call #5 – Warwick to Janiskee and Ickes
Janiskee was fired from the department and is suing the Grand Rapids Police for privacy issues regarding the tapes. Warwick was demoted and suspended for 160 hours. Ickes was suspended for 160 hours.
City Manager Greg Sundstrom says the city is abiding by the state Court of Appeals order to release the tapes. They say they waited for the court to weigh in on the release.
7 comments
Old Bob
I hope all the jerk reporters who keep this story going are right with the police next time they have to put their lives on the line to protects us. When shots ring out don’t run from the shots, run to them right along with the police. Someone made a mistake, let it go, drop it. What possible good does it to to keep dragging it back up over and over again.
Robert
Crimes were committed here. Are you saying that when someone commits a crime, we should write it off as a mistake, and drop it?
Michael
Actually police do that often. Deciding who to charge and for what is part of heir discretion.
Driving without insurance is a crime yet I’ve allowed people to have their vehicles towed home in lieu of being criminally charged. I’ve dumped a small amount of marijuana when I didn’t want the kids record ruined by a drug charge.
I don’t agree with how this was handled. I would never let an intoxicated person go. That being said it was within their discretion.
Robert
The people involved in this should be charged with obstruction of justice.
Michael
How do you propose that would happen? Or are you just throwing out terms you’ve heard on Law and Order?
Robert
Kent County Prosecuter Chris Becker needs to do the right thing here, and charge the involved officers with obstruction of justice. Monica Janiskee should also be removed from her position. Her own husband, knowing her better than anyone, confirmed that she could be counted on to ‘look the other way.’ This is terrible.
steve
The cops involved here no doubtwere very wrong in their actions and should have been punished. What really bothers me is that there are members of the community, some of whom comment here, who will take this as an opportunity to brand every cop in Grand Rapids as crooked. They’re not, and it’s too bad that Chief Rahinsky has to answer questions from people who haven’t a clue as to what a cop is truly made of.