Duck Race on the Grand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - If you happen to see 300 large rubber ducks floating down the Grand River Thursday, don't be alarmed. And it isn't an ArtPrize entry either!

The ducks are part of a fundraiser by the Association of Water Technology to raise money for Pure Water for the World. The group works to improve the health and livelihood of children and families living in underserved communities in Central America and the Caribbean, by providing effective tools and education to establish sustainable safe water, hygiene, and sanitation solutions.

The event is Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. starting at the Gillette Bridge.