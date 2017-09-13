A Broadcast Maintenance Engineer for WXMI – TV.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

9/11/2017

Closing Date:

10/11/2017

City:

Grand Rapids – 49525

Experience:

• AS EE or certificate from an electronics technical school preferred.

• FCC license or SBE certification desired.

• 2-5 years of studio broadcast TV electronic repair experience.

• Ability to troubleshoot electronic problems to component level.

• Experience with RF transmission systems preferred.

• Knowledge of computer information systems preferred.

Please apply on line to: www.tribunemedia.com. Tribune Media is an Equal opportunity Employer. Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States.

Requirements:

• To ensure that the News studio and Television station are operating at peak efficiency at all times, that all redundant systems are operational, and that both stations are on the air 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, except during scheduled down time.

• Willing to take measurable risks and challenge the current broadcast industry methods seeking cost effective alternative solutions to collect and get clean HD video on the air.

• To monitor and repair, switchers, routers, monitors, waveform monitors, satellite receivers, cameras, disk-based broadcast equipment, computer operated broadcast equipment, and other electronic equipment. Perform routine diagnostics on equipment so that it remains in peak performance.

• To repair and align field and studio cameras. Understand the Operation of all news studio equipment and be ready to step in and assist studio personal as required.

• To ensure that parts are requested so that equipment repairs are made as soon as possible.

• Make the Managers, Engineering staff, and Director of Broadcast Engineering aware of any maintenance problems that may affect the operation of the technical plant.

• To install new equipment, run and terminate cables, and document the installation using a wirelist database and CAD type programs.

• Be able to answer questions by staff about the correct operation of all broadcast equipment located within the technical plant.

• Willing to take measured risks and challenge the current broadcast industry methods seeking cost effective alternative solutions to get clean HD content to air.

Contact:

For consideration please apply to www.tribunemedia/careers.com