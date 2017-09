HOLLAND, Mich. – The Holland Department of Public Safety has introduced a new K9 officer.

Ruthie is a 2 1/2 year old Dutch shepard which began training with the department in July.  Ruthie received her certification as a dual purpose patrol K9 last week.

Ruthie will be paired with Officer Reimink, whose previous K9 was Nikki, who retired in June due to age and medical reasons.

Ruthie and Officer Reimink are now on patrol.