Interactive brain exhibit opens Saturday at Grand Rapids Public Museum

Posted 11:50 AM, September 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, September 13, 2017

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is opening a new exhibit that will allow guests to look inside the human brain.

Brain: The World Inside Your Head takes people inside the body's most important organ, where visitors can walk through a tunnel of flashing fiber-optics, illuminating networks of neurons, see the development of a brain from infancy to old age, and even get an up-close look at an actual human brain.

The traveling exhibit also has innovative special effects, virtual reality, hands-on learning activities, and interactive technology to help guests understand how the brain works.

Christie Bender from the Grand Rapids Public Museum talks about what else people can experience at the new exhibit.

Brain: The World Inside Your Head opens on Saturday, September 16. It's free with the cost of general admission to the museum.

