Man, woman robbed at gunpoint, police seeking public help in locating suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects after a man, 17, and a woman, 22, were robbed at gun point in the 1600 Block of Lane Boulevard in Kalamazoo just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police the male and female were transporting the two male suspects to a destination on Lane Boulevard but upon arrival, the suspects pulled out the gun, robbed them and then fled on foot.

The first suspect police are describing as a white male, 27, who was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, a fitted hat and he was carrying a backpack. The second white, male suspect, 25, has a full black beard, approximately 5’11” and was last seen wearing eye glasses and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.