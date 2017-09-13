Paper airplane, sand among 12 finalists for Toy Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — No-frills toys including the paper airplane, sand and play food are among 12 finalists vying for a place in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The contenders for the Class of 2017 were announced Tuesday.

Also up for the honor are the board games Risk and Clue, the Magic 8 ball, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, the PEZ candy dispenser, Transformers, the card game Uno and Wiffle Ball.

Two or three toys will be inducted Nov. 9 into The Strong museum in Rochester, where the hall is located. Anyone can nominate a toy. The inductees are chosen on the advice of historians, educators and others for their longevity and success and ability to inspire creative play.

The winners will join 63 prior inductees, including the dollhouse, dominoes, bubbles and Big Wheels.

About this year's finalists, according to the National Toy Hall of Fame: