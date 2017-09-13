Police pursuit ends in fatal crash, closes part of US-131

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DORR, Mich. -- One person is dead in a crash that shut down both the southbound and northbound lanes of US-131 near 142nd Street in Allegan County late Wednesday night.

Officers spotted the male driver near the Wayland exit driving erratically. According to police, officers attempted to pull the vehicle over before he took off, leading police on a chase.

While leading police down northbound US-131, the driver smashed through the cable barriers into the southbound lanes, causing the vehicle to roll. The driver was thrown from the pick-up and was killed.

Police told FOX 17 that the driver had a history of driving offenses and he was allegedly drunk at the time of the crash.

Although no one else was injured during this incident, a piece of guard rail broke off and hit a semi's windshield.