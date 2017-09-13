Three governor candidates speak in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – The Michigan governor's election is still more than a year away, but more than a dozen candidates are already eyeing the office.

Candidates are already stumping around the state, including state Attorney General Bill Schuette, who announced his candidacy Tuesday.

“Michigan needs to be about uniting, not dividing,” says Bill Schuette. “I’m running for governor because it’s time for Michigan to lead and have an era of prosperity and opportunity in jobs that is second to none.”

Schuette stopped by Skytron in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, to speak with employees about the importance of more careers and lower taxes.

Meanwhile in Spring Lake, the Ottawa County Democratic Party heard from businessman Bill Cobbs and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, two candidates who also want to become Michigan’s next governor.

“I think one of the things the next governor is going to have to do is launch a state wide infrastructure replacement program,” says Cobbs. “Create new jobs. Real jobs. That pay a living wage of at least $17.50 an hour.”

"We need fresh leadership,” says El-Sayed. “We need leadership that is not bought out by the same corporations that have been funding people on the left and on the right.”

“I believe that only by having these kinds of conversations all over the state are we going to be able to promote the best policies that bring us together,” El-Sayed said.

Also on the Democratic side is former state Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer. She scored an endorsement Wednesday from former governor Jim Blanchard.