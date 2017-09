× Section of southbound US-131 shut down following crash

DORR, Mich. — A section of southbound US-131 is shut down following a crash Wednesday night.

Allegan County dispatchers say they got a report about a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. The crash happened under the exit 68 overpass, near 142nd Avenue.

Southbound traffic is being redirected through exit 68 and then back onto the highway on the other side. Northbound traffic has been reduced to one lane.

