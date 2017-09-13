Several people hospitalized after rollover crash near Kent City

KENT CITY, Mich. — Several people were taken to the hospital after rollover crash involving multiple vehicles near Kent City Wednesday evening.

Kent County dispatchers say it happened just after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Fruit Ridge and 15 Mile.

Those hurt in the crash were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of their injuries wasn’t made available.

Dispatchers say the intersection will be closed as the intersection is cleared up.

This is a developing story.

 

