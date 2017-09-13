Trump, top Democrats agree on young immigrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top House and Senate Democrats have announced agreement with President Donald Trump to protect certain immigrants brought illegally to this country as children — along with some border security enhancements.
The agreement would specifically not include Trump’s long-sought border wall. It would enshrine protections for the nearly 800,000 immigrants who benefited from a program created by former President Barack Obama that Trump has announced he is ending.
The agreement was announced in a joint statement from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, following a dinner the pair had with Trump at the White House.
It marks the second time in two weeks that Trump has bypassed Republicans to deal with Pelosi and Schumer.
2 comments
Old Bob
That is not why people voted trump in. Send them home.
Kevin Rahe
1. Secure the border.
2. Decide how to handle immigration going forward.
3. Only after steps 1 and 2 are done decide what to do about those already here illegally, for the first 2 steps are necessary to give us the wisdom to deal with them fairly and the security to know that whatever we decide to do will stick.