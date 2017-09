Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Deputies are looking for the woman suspected of stealing a backpack and other items from a van last week.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Bunker Hill Drive about 2:00 p.m. on September 5.

Kalamazoo County deputies say the homeowner shared surveillance video of the suspect entering the van. She is described as being around 30 years old.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff's office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.