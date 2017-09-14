Authorities investigating string of gas station armed robberies in two different counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Law enforcement in Kalamazoo County, Calhoun County and Emmett Township are investigating a string of armed robberies happening at gas stations. There’s been three in the last four days, each one happening in miles of the other.

“We are reviewing the video of surveillance and following up on an any tips and information,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton.

Emmett Township Police said in a statement Tuesday that they’re looking for a man who robbed a Citgo gas station on East Michigan Avenue while wearing a skeleton mask. They said he flashed a gun, grabbed some cash and took off.

The next day another armed robbery occurred on the same street but in nearby Springfield. Sheriff Saxton said that just after midnight on Tuesday night two men walked into a Mobil station and demanded the clerk give them all the money in the cash register. The clerk complied and they tied him up. When the suspects took off on foot the clerk managed to get to phone and dial 9-1-1. K9 officers from both the county and Battle Creek Police Departments canvassed the area were unsuccessful.

“At this time our investigators are working with the city of Battle Creek to determine if this could be tied to armed robberies that have occurred in the city of Battle Creek and Emmett Township,” said Sheriff Saxton.

Thursday morning, another armed robbery occurred in neighboring Kalamazoo County. KDPS said in a press release that around 2:30 a.m., male and female suspects entered a gas station on the 4700 block of Stadium Drive. The male pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded he hand over all the money in the register. Then, they both quickly left.

“Has it happened in the past where a group changed their operation up? Yes,” said Saxton about the possibility that it could be a criminal ring behind the armed robberies. “We’re not saying that they’re not connected but we’re certainly not at this point saying they are connected.”

Anyone with tips are asked to call (269) 343-2100.