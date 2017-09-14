Beautiful stones, geodes and more at the Tulip City Gem & Mineral Show

Posted 12:29 PM, September 14, 2017

Browse beautiful gems, fossils, stones and more at the Tulip City Gem and Mineral Show in Holland.

The theme for this year's display is geodes, so families of all ages and sizes can stop by and browse the beautiful selection of stones.

There will also be 12 dealers at the event with a wide variety of products available, including geodes. Adults will be able to enter into a raffle to win a geode from Morocco too.

All proceeds made from the gem show will fun scholarships to Grand Valley State University and Hope Geology Departments.

The Tulip City Gem & Mineral Show is taking place at the Soccer Stop Sportsplex September 15-18.

Tickets to the show cost $3 for adults, and kids get in for free.

For more information on the event, go to tulipcity.org.

