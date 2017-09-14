Blitz Battle Preview: Oakridge at Whitehall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEHALL, Mich -- The last time Whitehall beat Oakridge in a varsity football game was 1999, future major league baseball player Nate McLouth was playing for the Vikings then.

Whitehall will look to change that Friday night as they host the Eagles in the Blitz Battle.

"Our success with Oakridge has never been really good so to beat them my senior year would be awesome" senior left tackle/safety Derek McCollom said. "Our defensive coordinator actually brought up to me the other day that he hasn't beat Oakridge since he's been here so that's one of our goals to have."

Both teams are 2-0 in the West Michigan Conference tied with Montague who plays at North Muskegon Friday.

Oakridge has been led this year by sophomore running back Leroy Quinn who has 544 yards and 9 touchdowns through 3 weeks.

"Freshman year I was a lot more nervous and scared to mess up" Quinn said. This year I'm ready, if I mess up I'm just going to go one hundred percent and I'm just going to go out there and give it all I have."

Ashley St. Louis will have highlights and reaction from this game Friday night on the Blitz.