Closure of Lake Drive at Fuller to last several more weeks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The project that has closed the intersection of Lake Drive and Fuller Avenue has been extended until October 2. The original project schedule had the work done by September 8.

Crews will be working on underground pipe installation through September 25, Grand Rapids Communications Director Steve Guitar told FOX 17 in an email Thursday morning. After that, crews from DTE will work that will be complete October 2.

But there’s hope for nearby residents and drivers.

“We hope to have the work completed before that date,” Guitar noted.

The detours use Diamond Avenue, Carlton Avenue, and Wealthy Street.