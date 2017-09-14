Closure of Lake Drive at Fuller to last several more weeks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The project that has closed the intersection of Lake Drive and Fuller Avenue has been extended until October 2. The original project schedule had the work done by September 8.

Crews will be working on underground pipe installation through September 25, Grand Rapids Communications Director Steve Guitar told FOX 17 in an email Thursday morning. After that, crews from DTE will work that will be complete October 2.

But there’s hope for nearby residents and drivers.

“We hope to have the work completed before that date,” Guitar noted.

The detours use Diamond Avenue, Carlton Avenue, and Wealthy Street.

1 Comment

  • Tom

    This is still closed, I never see anybody working in this area, and it doesn’t even look like the pavement has ever been torn up. It’s been at least a couple of months. Tomorrow is Oct 2, so I will look forward to driving on it tomorrow. HA

