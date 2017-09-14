Deputies look for suspects in thefts from Spring Lake Twp.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff is asking for help in identifying the suspects in a series of thefts from the Barrett Boat Works in Spring Lake Township.

The thefts have happened at least three times last month. The suspects have gotten away with fishing equipment and electronics valued at over $4,000. The photos below are from a theft that occurred on August 15.

Investigators say that the vehicle’s front fenders are a darker color than the rest of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or www.MOSOtips.com .