Fremont biodigester reopens after 2 years

FREMONT, Mich. (AP) — A biodigester that turns food scraps into green energy has reopened after shutting down two years ago over financial problems.

The new owner, Generate Capital Inc., wants the revamped Fremont Regional Digester to start running at capacity later this fall. The digester is expected to turn 165,000 tons of organic waste a year into enough green energy to power at least 2,500 homes. The original $22 million plant that opened in 2012 produced energy to power about 1,500 homes annually.

Generate Capital is working with Dynamic Systems Management to run the plant. Dynamic Systems says it upgraded the plant with “state-of-the-art controls” that will minimize odors.

In digester tanks, microorganisms convert ground-up organic waste into biogas, which is used as electricity. Leftover solids are used as fertilizer for local farms.

