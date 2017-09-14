Lions fan suspected of posting racial rant online loses season tickets

DETROIT, Mich. — A Detroit Lions fan who made racial remarks in an online video about two African-American fans at last Sunday’s football game has lost his season-ticket rights — and is now banned from Ford Field.

The Lions confirmed that to our TV affiliate in Detroit, FOX 2.

A still photo from the video shows a man and a woman sitting during the national anthem, while other fans are standing. The photo taken from the “viral” video includes a caption that calls the two fans in the stands “ignorant n-words”.

An unidentified Pontiac business owner denies he was the one who posted the photo and caption on Snapchat. FOX 2 quotes him as saying, “I didn’t post any pictures, any collages, anything. I don’t know where that even came from.”

However, some people on social media called for a boycott of the man’s business.

The woman in the video, Stacy Graham, told FOX 2 she sits during the anthem because lyrics in the third stanza supposedly refer to killing self-emancipated slaves. She says she’s a season ticket-holder.

“Everybody has an opinion,” Graham says. “(The man who posted the photo) probably could’ve stuck with he ‘wishes we would’ve stood’, and I would’ve been like ‘okay’. But to write that under our picture…no words.”