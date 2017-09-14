Man killed by train in Marcellus

MARCELLUS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Marcellus man was killed Thursday morning when he was struck by a train.

The incident happened on Burney Street, where Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke says that Logan Lamons was walking.

According to witnesses, Lamons was walking southbound and was looking down at something. He was also wearing earbuds and may not have heard the train.

Witnesses say the crossing gates were down and the gate bell was sounding. The signals were blinking and the crew of the train was signaling its horn.

The train was able to stop a little over a mile after the incident.

The sheriff’s department, Michigan State Police, Marcellus Fire Department and the CN Railroad are still investigating.