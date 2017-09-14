Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for September 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. More than 90 artists are coming together for the second collectors show ahead of ArtPrize.

The two-day event is going on at the Venue Tower Apartments in downtown Grand Rapids. It’s meant to show people the importance of art, and break down barriers for people who aren’t sure about how to buy or even appreciate art.

Many of the pieces on display will be available at a discounted rate, and 20 percent of the profits will go toward ArtPrize educational programs.

Thursday is a special V.I.P experience for people with an invitation, but on Friday the show is open to the public.

2. At the beginning of January, Sigsbee Park in Grand Rapids was on the verge of shutting down for not being up to standards, but you’d never guess that by looking at it now.

Instead of closing it for good, officials tore everything down and started from scratch.

Grand Rapids Public School and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with several organizations to raise more than $120,000 for the project.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand new playground on Wednesday. Workers also took down the fence surrounding the park to make it feel more open and welcoming.

3. Mastodon bones, the big hairy elephant, have been found at the Land Development Project in Byron Center.

Since Labor Day weekend, about a dozen bones has been pulled form just one acre.

Scott Beld, a researcher with the University Of Michigan Paleontology School, says this Mastodon is likely somewhere around 12,000 years old, and probably lived during the last Ice Age.

Most of the bones will be donated to the University of Michigan program, while others will likely stay in Byron Center to be displayed.

4. A local retirement center held a special celebration, celebrating ten residents hitting the big 100.

Dozens fo family and friends of the residents stopped by to celebrate. There was cake, custom awards for each of the residents, and special video featuring words of wisdom from each of the birthday girls and boys.

This is the first time sunset has held a centenarian celebration, but they plan on making it an annual event in the years to come.

5. Olive Garden is once again bringing back its all-you-can-eat pass.

Starting at 2 p.m. today, you’ll have 30 minutes to try and get one of 20,000 passes that are available. For $100 each, it gives access to all the pasta, breadsticks, and salad you want for two months starting late September.

For the first time this year, 50 people who are willing to spend $200can also get an 8-day trip for two to Italy.

Olive Garden says last year’s pasta passes were gobbled up in one second.