PLAINWELL, Mich. — Police are shutting down a road in Plainwell after a crash Thursday night.

Allegan County dispatchers say it happened on 10th Street intersecting with 110th Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police have 10th Street shut down between 106th Avenue and 112th.

The severity of the crash and possible injuries aren’t known yet.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 has a crew heading to the scene to learn more.