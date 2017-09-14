Think you know Kalamazoo? Put your knowledge to the test at the Culventure Scavenger Hunt Race

Posted 12:44 PM, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 12:43PM, September 14, 2017

How well do you know your city? What about the city of Kalamazoo? Put your knowledge of your city to the test at the first-ever Cluventure Kalamazoo Scavenger Hunt Race.

Teams of one to four people will start the race in Bronson Park. Each team will get a list of clues to solve, leading them to various local businesses and landmarks in Kalamazoo.

At each checkpoint, teams will collect a secret word. Once the team gathers all of the secret words, it's up to them to race back to Bronson Park with the correct answers.

Teams that finish the race first will win big prizes, including a Asahi Pentax K1000 camera.

The Cluventure Kalamazoo Scavenger Hunt Race will take place on Saturday, September 30. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m.

To register a team for the race, head to cvkzoo.com to register.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s