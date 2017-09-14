Think you know Kalamazoo? Put your knowledge to the test at the Culventure Scavenger Hunt Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How well do you know your city? What about the city of Kalamazoo? Put your knowledge of your city to the test at the first-ever Cluventure Kalamazoo Scavenger Hunt Race.

Teams of one to four people will start the race in Bronson Park. Each team will get a list of clues to solve, leading them to various local businesses and landmarks in Kalamazoo.

At each checkpoint, teams will collect a secret word. Once the team gathers all of the secret words, it's up to them to race back to Bronson Park with the correct answers.

Teams that finish the race first will win big prizes, including a Asahi Pentax K1000 camera.

The Cluventure Kalamazoo Scavenger Hunt Race will take place on Saturday, September 30. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m.

To register a team for the race, head to cvkzoo.com to register.