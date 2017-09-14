Volunteer to make the community better at United Way’s Day of Caring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Heart of West Michigan United Way will bring together over 1,200 people in West Michigan to take part in Day of Caring.

Day of Caring is the largest corporate volunteering day in West Michigan, where people from more than 20 local companies come together to complete service projects in the community.

President of United Way, Michelle Van Dyke, talks about the different kinds of projects that will take place on Day of Caring.

Day of Caring is happening on Friday, September 15 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Interested in volunteering? Look at a full list of corporate projects or public projects, then sign up at hwmuw.org.