Woman killed in rollover crash in Holland Twp

September 14, 2017

HOLLAND TWP, Mich. — A woman was killed in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon.

Ottawa County deputies say the driver of an SUV was turning left onto Elwill Ct off 136th Avenue, when their vehicle was hit by a vehicle traveling in the northbound lane.

The SUV rolled over and had two women inside. The passenger, 54-year-old Tammi Crum from Zeeland, died as a result of injuries she sustained from the crash. She wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the SUV plus the riders in the vehicle that hit them were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

