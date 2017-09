Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More than 1,400 people gathered in Grand Rapids Friday to give back to the community for Kent County's largest corporate volunteering event.

The Heart of West Michigan United Way hosted its annual Day of Caring today.

There were multiple projects for volunteers, like preparing meals for Meals on Wheels, planting at some Kent County parks and sorting donations for Feeding America West Michigan.

Employees from more than 20 local businesses participated.