Actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91.

Stanton’s agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details.

The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in “Alien,” ”Paris, Texas,” ”Cool Hand Luke” and many other films and TV shows.

Stanton was also almost always cast as a crook, a codger, an eccentric or a loser.

He appeared in more than 200 movies and TV shows in a career dating to the mid-1950s.

Recently he reunited with his frequent collaborator David Lynch in Showtime’s “Twin Peaks: The Return,” and stars with Lynch in the upcoming film “Lucky.”