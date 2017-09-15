FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

Actor Harry Dean Stanton dies at age 91

Posted 6:42 PM, September 15, 2017, by

Actor Harry Dean Stanton arrives at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Rango" at Regency Village Theater on February 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91.

Stanton’s agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Kelly said Stanton died of natural causes, but gave no further details.

The shambling, craggy-face performer had a decades-long career that included memorable turns in “Alien,” ”Paris, Texas,” ”Cool Hand Luke” and many other films and TV shows.

Stanton was also almost always cast as a crook, a codger, an eccentric or a loser.

He appeared in more than 200 movies and TV shows in a career dating to the mid-1950s.

Recently he reunited with his frequent collaborator David Lynch in Showtime’s “Twin Peaks: The Return,” and stars with Lynch in the upcoming film “Lucky.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s