Animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey making their way to Humane Society of West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At 2 months-old, little Georgia, a hound mix, is already well traveled and a survivor. She was recently transported to the Humane Society of West Michigan from her previous shelter affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas. Due to the strong financial needs to help displaced animals in those areas, you can help by donating to the Animal Relocation Fund. Funds raised can help with things like equipping a HSWM van with needed heat/AC for transporting the animals along with other needs.

Along those same lines, since HSWM is embracing those animals affected, it is crucial to clear out the shelters for more animals to come in. Bissell Pet Foundation is subsidizing adoption fees on Saturday, Sept. 23 at HSWM and other shelters. From 11am to 4pm all adoption fees for dogs and cats will be fee waived! Those who are interested should get pre approved in order to get the first opportunity to adopt from 11 to noon on that day. After that time frame, all others will be available to adopt.

Some other adoption events include:

PetSmart in Kentwood on the corner of 28th St. and East Paris

Sept. 15: Cat and dog adoptions from 4pm to 6pm

Sept. 16: Cat adoptions from 10am to 1pm

Sept. 17: Cat and dog adoptions from 11am to 1pm

PETAPAWLOOZA Grand Haven will be held on Sept. 16 at 1001 S. Beacon Blvd.