FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

Blitz Battle – Whitehall 28, Oakridge 14

Posted 11:35 PM, September 15, 2017, by

The Whitehall Vikings handing the Oakridge Eagles their first loss of the season Friday, 28-14.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s