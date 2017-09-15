Boy Scout troop’s trailer found … surrounded by guns and drugs

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – That missing equipment trailer belonging to Parchment Boy Scout Troop 218 has been found, along with an apparent drug operation

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department reported the discovery early Friday, saying deputies were called to an address in the 2400 block of McKinley Street north of Parchment on Thursday. While they apparently weren’t expecting the trailer to be there, they recognized it as the missing Scout trailer.

But there was much more on the property: Upon the execution of a search warrant, the Kalamazoo Metropolitan SWAT team located marijuana, methamphetamine, other pills, and firearms.

Five people were on the property, but only one person is being kept at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

There was no word on when the Scout troop would get their trailer back.