Breweries hop into action to fight hunger

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- One in eight people in West Michigan don't have access to the food they need. So, all month long, FOX 17 and Feeding America West Michigan are raising awareness about the problem, as part of Hunger Action Month.

To help out, you can donate or volunteer, and you also can head to a local brewery taking part in Hops Against Hunger. More than 40 breweries across Michigan are participating this year.

On Thursday night, The Livery microbrewery in Benton Harbor hosted a Community Pint Night, in which every dollar raised per-pint was donated to Comstock Park-based Feeding America. The craft-beer community helped The Livery says it's helped raise enough money this year alone, to feed about 2,400 hungry families.

"I think it's fantastic for all the breweries in Berrien County to come together to support Feeding America and Hops Against Hunger," pub manager Kelly Vega tells FOX 17. "We've got a really big support system this year."

Feeding America Development Associate Sean Little says, "To have all these breweries saying, 'Hey - you know what? - I would love to support this campaign, and I want to get on-board to take the charge for hunger relief', has been a really awesome thing.

"To me, that says that these breweries that care about brewing the best beer in the United States, also care about feeding those that are in need in our community."

Since the Hops Against Hunger campaign began in 2016, it has raised more than $20,000 for hunger relief.

Feeding America West Michigan serves 40 counties in West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.