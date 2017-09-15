Curtain Crawl for a Cause combines pubs and GR Civic Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- This weekend you can bar hop while giving back to a good cause.

Sunday, September 17, the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre Young Professionals host Curtain Crawl for a Cause, a pub crawl with discounts, trivia, and prizes. The crawl will hit the Garage Bar & Grill, City Built Brewing Company, PD Reardon's Bar & Grill, and SpeakEZ Lounge. Tickets are $20 and include a t-shirt.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit MOKA to give individuals MOKA serves an opportunity to enjoy a show at Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

The Civic Theatre opens its 2017-2018 season Friday with "Calendar Girls."