Custom jerseys by Addix sported in Patriot Games

Posted 12:17 PM, September 15, 2017, by

When Michigan high school teams square off in the Southwest 10 Conference Patriot Games on Sept. 18 -22, they'll be sporting customized patriotic gear that captains of the teams created with the help of Michigan-based Addix.

The idea behind the games is to acknowledge the sacrifices of our military men and women.  During Patriot Week, specially designed jerseys, each with the military honoree's surname printed on the back, will be worn by student athletes. At the end, those personalized jersey will be given to the honoree or their family during a game that week.

Listen to how the Patriot Games came to be and learn more about Addix can help personalize items you might need for an upcoming event. Visit them online by clicking here.

