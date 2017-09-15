FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard – Week 4

Grand Rapids Christian 33, South Christian 12

Posted 11:57 PM, September 15, 2017, by

Grand Rapids Christian won the battle of the undefeateds, by beating rival South Christian, 33-12.

