Grand Rapids Police to promote Captain Payne to Deputy Chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of Grand Rapids’ finest will get a promotion later this month.

Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky says a ceremony will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 28 to promote Captain Eric Payne to the rank of Deputy Chief. It will be at the GRPD headquarters at 1 Monroe Center NW.

Payne joined the Grand Rapids Police Department in 1987. He has served on patrol, in the Vice Unit, and as a member of the Detective Unit’s Major Case Team, according to a police news release. He’s also been a member of the Hostage Negotiation Team since 1992.

Among the honors Payne has received over the years: five Meritorious Unit Citations, two Commendation Medals, one Team Performance Award, and nomination for Police Officer of the Year in 1993.

In 2015, he became Captain of the Investigative Division – overseeing several units within investigations.