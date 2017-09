× Husband of missing teacher pleads guilty to two felony charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Following a hearing Friday morning in Kalamazoo Christopher Lockhart, husband of missing Schoolcraft teacher Theresa Lockhart, plead guilty to two felonies.

Lockhart plead guilty to Tampering with an Electronic Monitoring Device and to interfering with Electronic Communications.

Lockhart is still considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance.