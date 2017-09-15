M-6 eastbound opens; Westbound remains closed

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The eastbound lanes are paved, marked, and rumble strips installed, and drivers Friday morning found the highway open from I-196 to past Byron Center Avenue. But the westbound lanes remain closed.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced on Wednesday the highway would open ahead of schedule, possibly as early as Thursday. At one point, engineers believed the opening would happen Wednesday evening. But Wednesday passed, and as everyone watched closely, MDOT had to postpone any announcement throughout Thursday.

FOX 17 sent out a staff member before 5 a.m. Friday, and he confirmed the highway is open. Construction signs have been placed by MDOT to inform drivers of the change.

The original construction schedule called for the highway to open September 15 anyway.

The westbound lanes of M-6 are currently under reconstruction and will remain closed from Byron Center Avenue to I-196 until early November.

